Thane: Depressed businessman kills self over COVID-19 woes

A 52-year-old businessman committed suicide allegedly due to depression after he tested positive for COVID-19, in Ulhasnagar. The deceased identified as Girdhari Jawaharani was found hanging in his bathroom on October 23. He left behind a suicide note in which he mentioned his worries regarding his health.

Jawaharani was the director of three companies including an Ice and Cold Storage factory and is survived by his wife and two sons. Jawaharani, who had undergone bypass surgery, contracted COVID-19 a couple of months ago. He recovered from it but had gone into depression ever since and had spoken about his health worries with some of his friends too.

On the morning of October 23, Jawaharani was found hanging by a dupatta. His family was at home when he killed himself and they found out when they went to check on him after he failed to come out for a long time. He was rushed to the nearest hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered at Central Line Police station. "Girdhari had invested money in many sectors and also lend money to some builders and was concerned about its return. At the same time his own business of cold storage was badly hit due to the lockdown. Girdhari mentioned all these concern in his suicide note," said a police officer.

"Girdhari was a very dear friend of mine. He raised his business with the utmost hardship. This is really unfortunate that he took such a drastic step," said Kumar Ailani, MLA of Ulhasnagar.

