Mumbai: Lure of Singapore job costs carpenter over Rs 2 lakh

mumbai

Cheat convinced him to pay for process to get the job, where his salary would be Rs 1.50 lakh a month

This picture has been used for representational purposes

A carpenter's desire to earn more money in a job at Singapore proved costly when he was conned of Rs 2.20 lakh in the process. The Dharavi police have booked a person for cheating Dhananjay Vishwakarma on the pretext of giving him the job. Vishwakarma, 31, is a resident of 90 Feet Road, Dharavi. In September 2018, he received a call from one Durgesh Sharma, who said he was looking for carpenters to work in Singapore. He told Vishwakarma that he would have to pay Rs 2.50 lakh to get the job, but as the salary was Rs 1.50 lakh per month he would recover it in a few months.

Vishwakarma said Sharma told him to go to Amritsar on September 11, 2018, and from there he would be taken to Malaysia before going to Singapore. For the work visa and airfare, Vishwakarma paid Rs 40,000. He also had to pay another Rs 40,000.

Asked to pay more

On September 11 Vishwakarma paid another R90,000 in Amritsar to a person called Monu. He was also told to deposit Rs 50,000 into the account of Shobhavati, Sharma’s wife. He also met Nitesh Sharma, Pramod Yadav and Ravishankar Yadav, other carpenters who were also going to Singapore.

Jana tha Singapore…

However, they were taken to Malaysia on September 12. They were told by Sharma that they would be trained in the hotel and that their stay was free. But the next day the hotel staff asked them to pay their food bills. They were told nobody had made arrangements for their stay. That’s when they realised they had been cheated. "Sharma switched off his mobile phone, which confirmed that he had cheated me. I borrowed money from relatives and returned to India on September 16," said Vishwakarma, who complained to police immediately.

"We conducted a detailed investigation and then filed a complaint against Durgesh Sharma and others under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention)," said a senior officer from Dharavi police station.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates