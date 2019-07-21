Search

Mumbai: One dead, 1 injured in Colaba building fire near Taj Mahal hotel

Updated: Jul 21, 2019, 15:22 IST | Arita Sarkar

According to fire officials, the fire was a level 2 blaze and confined within the four-storeyed structure

Pic/ Atul Kamble

A fire broke out on the third floor of the Church Chamber building behind the Taj Mahal Hotel in Colaba at 12:20 pm on Sunday. Fire officials had rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations as few people are feared trapped inside the building. The latest report suggests that the situation is under control and the fire has been doused. One person died and one has been injured in the fire.

The deceased identified as Shyam Ayyar, 54, was declared dead on arrival at GT Hospital while fifty-year-old Yusuf Poonamwalla has suffered injuries. He is now undergoing treatment at Bombay Hospital.

According to fire officials, the fire was a level 2 blaze and confined within the four-storeyed structure.

Fire in Colaba

Chief Fire official P Rahangdale said that the fire is confined within the four-storeyed structure. "There is smoke inside and some persons are trapped. Around 6 -7 people were rescued using Fire Angus and turntable ladder," he said.

Four fire engines and four water tankers have been sent to the spot. Fire fighting and rescue operations are on.

Fire in Colaba

More details are awaited.

