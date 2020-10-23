Mumbai: Major fire in City Centre mall, 3,500 people evacuated from adjacent residential building

A major fire broke out at the City Centre mall at Mumbai Central area on Thursday night and the efforts are still on to douse the fire. The fire had spread on the second and third floors of the mall.

Around 24 fire engines and 250 firemen, including Mumbai's Chief Fire Officer Shashikant Kale, are working to extinguish the fire and the road outside the mall in Nagpada has been closed for vehicular movement.

Around 3,500 people residing in the adjacent 55-floor building – Orchid Tower – have been evacuated for safety.

According to reports, the fire started in a shop on second floor of the mall at around 9 pm on Thursday. Later, the fire was declared Level 5.

Two firemen sustained injuries during the firefighting operation and were shifted to a hospital. They have been treated and discharged.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and other officials visited the site on Thursday night to take stock of the situation.

