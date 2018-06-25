Mumbai rains: Wall collapse at posh Antop Hill complex buries over 15 cars

A major portion of the wall of a building compound wall of Loyd Estates, next to Dosti acres at Antop Hill collapses

A major portion of the wall of a building compound wall of Loyd Estates, next to Dosti acres at Antop hill collapsed. When the wall collapsed it took a long 12 parked cars leaving 5 more cars, hanging off the edge.



Cars crushed under the debris of the collapsed wall at Antop Hill. Image/Shahdab Khan

The BMC and fire department has vacated the entire C wing, which houses senior lawyers, judges and businessmen. So far no casualties have been reported. An officer from the disaster control room of the BMC, said, "When the cars caved in because of the effect that the wall collapse took on the next door building, the fire and our officials took a precautionary measure and thus vacated two wings there."

