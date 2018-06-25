Navi Mumbai: 3 men drown in pond at Taloja, police still searching for bodies

The three men were relatives and had gone to the hillock just to spend the Sunday

Three youngsters died on Sunday afternoon in the pond near Taloja jail after they went for a picnic. While the corpses of one victim has been recovered, rescue operations for the other two are still on-going.

The three young residents of Navi Mumbai. The victims were identified as Faijan Siddiqui (18), Rehan Siddiqui (18), Abidi Siddiqui (35). The three men were relatives and had gone to the hillock just to spend the Sunday.

Kharghar senior PI, Pradip Tidar said, “ According to the initial information from some witness, the heavy rainfall caused water to flow down the hillock and wash away the victims into the pond. The trio fell into the pond but could not escape due to all the mud in the pond. We have recovered one victim's body, search operations are on for the others."

