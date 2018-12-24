Mumbai: Man asks one girlfriend for Rs 6.5 lakhs, uses it for other girlfriend's abortion

crime

The 23-year-old man had allegedly even got her to give him money for the abortion in Delhi of another girlfriend

Ashwin Pandey

The Dindoshi police on Friday put a serial philanderer behind bars for allegedly cheating one of his girlfriends of around Rs 6.5 lakh, of which he'd used Rs 60,000 for the abortion of another girlfriend he'd impregnated. The accused has been identified as Ashwin Pandey, 23, who resides in Charkop, Kandivli West with his parents.

Pandey is also in the middle of divorce proceedings with his estranged wife. In between that, he befriended a 30-year-old woman - who is the complainant in this case - a few months ago. They'd worked together previously. "Recently, the complainant had excelled in her career and joined an event management company as a manager. In a bid to impress the complainant, Pandey told her he had joined an airline as a security administrator," said the police.

After winning over her trust, the police said, Pandey cooked up stories to seek monetary assistance from her. "He allegedly cheated her of Rs 6.5 lakh under the pretext of meeting his monthly expenditure and bearing the medical expenses of a close relative who was injured in a road accident."

This might have gone on had it not been for a text message. One day, she saw a cheery 'I love you' message on his phone. When she asked him about the sender, Pandey said it was from a man who'd been trying to hit on him on and off.

Distrustful of Pandey, she took down the number of the sender and dialled it when she was alone. A woman responded. "That woman told the complainant that Pandey had got her pregnant and the duo was recently in Delhi, where she underwent an abortion.

The complainant realised she'd transferred Rs 60,000 to Pandey at the time after he said he wanted it for a medical emergency," said the police. He also allegedly had sexual relations with the complainant by promising her he was going to marry her. After learning about the other woman, on Friday, the complainant approached the Dindoshi police station and filed a case of rape and cheating against Pandey, who was held the same day. He has been remanded in police custody till December 26.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates