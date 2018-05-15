Mumbai: Man calls off wedding after bride's family refuses to buy him 46-gram gold bracelet

The father of the 29-year-old woman filed a complaint and told the police that the families had met after the match was fixed by a friend at Star Mall in Dadar on November 25th, 2017



The Mumbai police have arrested a man for calling off his wedding because the bride’s family did not fulfil his dowry demands. The Bhoiwada police have booked the man, his brother and mother under Section 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

The man is said to have called off the wedding over a 46-gram gold bracelet that he had demanded from the bride’s family. The father of the 29-year-old woman filed a complaint and told the police that the families had met after the match was fixed by a friend at Star Mall in Dadar on November 25th, 2017. After the initial meeting both the families met to finalise the engagement and the man’s family asked for four gold rings, five silver utensils and asked them to bear the wedding expenses. The girl’s family agreed to their demands and couple was engaged on January 27 reported Indian Express.

The wedding date was fixed for April 28 and bride claimed that the wedding preparations were on, invitation cards had been sent and a banquet hall was booked when the groom called off the wedding.

One of the complainants said, “On March 17, when the man and I went to collect the invitation card from the printer, he indirectly asked me about the dowry. He claimed to have discussed the matter with my daughter earlier. He started asking for a 46-gram bracelet, instead of an 11-gram one.”

As per the police, on March 25 the man called up the girl’s father and demanded that he give him a 46-gram bracelet. He even threatened to call of the wedding.

One of the complainants said, “After I told him that I won’t be able to give him a 46-gram gold bracelet, Paralkar said he will have to discuss the issue with his mother. Later that day, I received a call from his brother, who said that I should fulfil the groom’s demands,” said the complainant. He added that the bride even called the man and tried to convince him, but he refused to agree.

Later the accused stopped answering her calls, after which the girl’s father filed a police complaint. As per the police say that the accused have applied for anticipatory bail.

