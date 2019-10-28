Mumbai: Man gets stuck in lift in Thane station for one and a half hours

A man had a scary start of the week as he was stuck in the lift in Thane railway station on early Monday morning for one and a half hours. According to a report in The Times of India, the victim, identified as Anand Chaike was on his way to Machimar Nagar and had taken the lift installed in the northern part of the bridge at 6.15 am when he got stuck.

Chaike was rescued an hour and a half later by the local fire brigade after he alerted follow passengers by banging on the door of the lift. When he managed to alert the passers-by, they informed the railway station authorities who called the rescue teams. After being rescued, Chaike was complaining of breathlessness after which he was taken to a hospital and kept under observation for an hour.

As it was a public holiday, not many passengers were using the lift. No casualties were reported in the incident but members of the rescue team opined that had there were many passengers, the mishap could have been severe.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates