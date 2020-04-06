Mumbai man marries Delhi-based fiance online amid lockdown

A 29-year-old man and his fiancée who were planning their wedding for the past six months tied the knot online through a video calling application. The couple married in the presence of their families and friends who had logged in from Dubai, Canada and Australia, The Times of India reported.

In the wedding ceremony that lasted for two hours, the couple and their family were dressed in their best, with the relatives and friends giving congratulatory speeches and even breaking into a dance.

Preet Singh and Neet Kaur met online a year ago and later were dating each other. “We were heartbroken because we had been planning the wedding for six months. But every cloud has a silver lining and we found ours too,” Preet said, adding that Neet will move in with him after the lockdown period ends.

The couple picked to come online for the wedding at 11.30 am as it was convenient for their family and friends across the globe to attend it.

Preet says that it was his idea to conduct the wedding through a video calling app on the scheduled day itself, to which the parents readily agreed. “Since it will not be safe to have a large gathering even after the lockdown is lifted, we decided to go ahead with the wedding,” said the bridegroom, who had to cancel his bachelors’ party in Goa and postpone his honeymoon in Sri Lanka due to the lockdown.

They initially had 150 people on their guest lists but had to trim down to 50. The virtual wedding was followed by a party with guests dancing and eating chocolates as sweets.

