Mumbai: Man plunges to his death from 19th floor of building in Bandra

A 30-year-old man, suspected to be mentally ill, jumped from the 19th floor of an SRA building at Kalanagar, Bandra East, on Friday noon. Rajendra Kedare, a resident of Ambedkar Garden slums in Shashtri Nagar, had climbed on to the extension rods of the 19th floor of the building. For nearly 30 minutes he was up there sitting on the rods, trying to balance himself. Suddenly, he leaned out and fell, says a woman who resides in the building.

There was a loud sound when he fell. The police, who had already reached the spot, could do nothing to save him as he had already jumped.

Police and locals rushed him to nearby Gurunanak hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors. A local, Deva Gikwad, 40, said that Kedare was married and has a child. His relatives said that he had been under treatment for mental illness, said a policeman from Kherwadi police station.

