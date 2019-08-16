Mumbai: Man receives multiple e-challans for illegal parking of scooter he doesn't own

national

Suresh K K with his Avenger Cruise 22

The traffic department appears to be facing frequent glitches in the issuance of e-challan. Days after a car owner was fined for 'riding without a helmet', a 55-year-old biker has received multiple e-challans in five months for illegal parking of a scooter he doesn't own. Suresh KK, a lensman at mid-day who owns a motorcycle — Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 — has been receiving e-challans on his mobile number since April 10 for parking a TVS Jupiter scooter in a no-parking zone at Bhoiwada.

Till August 10, he has received a total of 10 e-challans for the same scooter with registration number MH 01 CX 4644, Suresh said. "On checking the Mumbai Traffic Police App, I found that all the challans were issued for the same TVS Jupiter scooter," he added.

Scooter he has been fined for

"When I noticed that 10 e-challans were issued to me for parking violation, I immediately tried to contact the traffic helpline. However, the number was constantly not reachable," said Suresh, who lives at Pratiksha Nagar. Suresh had, on August 11, filed a police complaint regarding the wrong issuance of e-challans, but has not received any response yet.

Meanwhile, DCP traffic (city) Deepali Masirkar told mid-day, "We have been receiving such complaints and are coordinating with the RTO in this regards. In this particular case, we will examine the complaint, and he won't have to pay fine until the inquiry is over if he has not violated traffic norms and received e-challan for another vehicle."

