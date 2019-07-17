Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar's vehicle slapped with Rs 200 e-challan

national

The city's first citizen couldn't escape a parking penalty after all. Following mid-day's July 15 report on Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar's official car being parked under a no parking board, an e-challan was issued on Monday against the vehicle, according to sources from Mumbai police.

"The traffic department has levied a Rs 200 fine on the vehicle," confirmed deputy commissioner of police (suburbs) Sandeep Bhajibhakare. Despite repeated attempts, joint commissioner of police (traffic) Madhukar Pandey remained unavailable for comment.

On July 15 in, 'Will you levy fine on this guy, BMC?', mid-day had reported about Mahadeshwar's official vehicle being parked outside a seafood restaurant in Vile Parle, right under a no-parking board, on Saturday. While speaking to mid-day on Sunday, Mahadeshwar stated he was not aware of his vehicle being parked at the wrong spot. He said he will instruct his driver and staff to follow all traffic rules.

On Monday, when the report was published, a message was posted on a Facebook page with Mahadeshwar's name, claiming that the photo used in the newspaper was clicked while he was alighting from the vehicle and the car was never parked in violation of rules. However, mid-day's reporter and photographer were stationed at the venue for over 10 minutes when the picture was taken.

The photograph clearly shows that the vehicle was stationed there without any staff — driver, attendant or anyone from the BMC — around it. Neither was the Mayor seen alighting from the vehicle when the photo was taken.

