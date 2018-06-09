Mumbai: Man, woman get intimate at Marine Drive, video goes viral

Police are checking the visa details of the detained man who is Russian; the woman has been sent to a women's shelter home

A grab from the video of the couple that went viral

Motorists and passers-by were in for a shock on Wednesday morning at Marine Drive, when in the midst of traffic, a couple tried to make out at the divider. When patrolling police arrived, the 'traffic-stoppers' walked away. The police could not nab them then. The man was detained on Friday evening near CSMT.

A video of the couple, filmed by a passer-by, went viral on Friday morning. On Thursday around 11.45 PM, police saw a woman, roaming half-naked and disoriented, at the promenade. "Female police asked her for identification, but she failed to tell her name. We also asked her where she stayed and what she was doing in Marine Drive, but she didn't have any answers," said a police officer. They took her to the police station.

"She kept changing her name. She said it was Katherine, then Rubina and Kiran. When asked about her residence, she replied Goa, then Bandra," said DCP (zone 1) Dr. Manoj Kumar Sharma. "Staff took her to a women's shelter home in Chembur," he added. After a day-long search, police spotted the man at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. "We questioned him, and when the video clip was shown to him, he confessed it was him.

He was amazed and asked who filmed it," said a police officer. According to DCP Dr Sharma, "The couple knows each other for past seven days. They met in Goa and came to Mumbai. The man is Igor Ilexey Turskii, 35, a Russian." Igor told cops that he came to India 3 years ago. Police are checking his visa details and will be preparing to deport him.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Couple Blackmail Businessman With Video Of His Intimate Moments, Arrested

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates