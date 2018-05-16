Mumbai Crime: Couple blackmail businessman with video of his intimate moments, arrested

The accused, who have been identified as husband and wife duo, 35-year-old Shabnam Solanki and 38-year-old Umer Solanki, were acquaintances of the businessman and they hatched a plan to make some quick money

A couple has been arrested by the Khar police for blackmailing a businessman with a video of his intimate moments with a woman. The couple also extorted a sum of over RS 2 lakh from the businessman.

The accused, who have been identified as husband and wife duo, 35-year-old Shabnam Solanki and 38-year-old Umer Solanki, were acquaintances of the businessman and they hatched a plan to make some quick money. Shabnam, befriended a woman, who in turn honey trapped the 60-year-old businessman.

A report in the Hindustan Times quotes inspector Dinesh Kadam as having stated,"The accused couple recorded the complainant when he was sharing an intimate moment with his female friend with the help of a hidden mobile camera that they had planted in a hotel room. Later, the two showed the video to the complainant and demanded money."

The HT report further quotes Kadam as having added, "Since 2017, the accused extorted over â¹2 lakh from the complainant. The complainant was fed up with the regular demand of money from the two. Hence, he approached the police and on May 8, registered an FIR against the two. Police verified his claims and after finding that the accused couple had committed a cognizable offence, arrested the two."

In addition to the extortion, the couple have also been charged with robbery for allegedly stealing a gold ring from the businessman. The couple have been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

