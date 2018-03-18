Mumbai: Mangrove cell slaps Rs 5,000 fine on family onboard private boat

It has been a year since SMC started their own boat ride service in the creek for visitors



A family of four were allegedly harassed by the State Mangroves Cell (SMC) while they were visiting the Thane creek to see flamingos. They had booked a private boat ride, which is usually operated by the fishermen community in the area. The owner of the boat, Bharat Khedakar, had the required permissions to carry 13 passengers onboard. However, the SMC still detained the family, who had gone to Bhandup Pumping Station (BPS) to see the flamingos and slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on them. The incident happened on Thursday morning.



A birder, who was also at BPC and was witness to the incident, said, "The family of four had gone for a private boat ride and was on their way back to BPS, when the forest guards from the mangroves cell confiscated their cameras, accusing them of illegally entering the sanctuary. They were then taken to Airoli, to the SMC office.

There are plenty of visitors who go for boat rides in the Airoli creek. If the mangrove cell thinks it's illegal, they should have a check post in BPS, and install information boards stating that entry is restricted. So many youngsters visit the BPS area and create nuisance by littering the place, consuming alcohol. I am yet to see the mangroves staff catch them."

It has been a year since SMC started their own boat ride service in the creek for visitors. While the SMC slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on the family, the boat owner had to pay Rs 7,500. Interestingly, instead of being handed the receipt for the fine, the family was given a flamingo sanctuary boat ticket. When contacted, assistant conservator of forest, Makrand Ghodke from SMC, was unavailable for comment.

