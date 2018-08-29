Mumbai: Mangroves Cell to find out root cause of marine deaths

national

This month two Humpback dolphins, a porpoise has been washed ashore

With more and more marine creatures being washed ashore, the State Mangroves Cell has now decided to find out the root cause of the deaths, so that the marine ecosystem can be protected. Post-mortem reports of the two dolphins that were found dead this month suggest that they died due to heart attacks, but the reason behind a porpoise's death still remains unknown. Hence, the Cell has decided to ask the Bombay Veterinary College to conduct extensive post-mortems of the creatures.

Pradhan Deshmukh, range forest officer, said, "The post-mortem of the Humpback dolphins and porpoise were conducted at the Parel Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The report states the dolphins died due to cardiopulmonary failure. We want to find out the root cause of the deaths, so that we can prevent them in future."

Meanwhile, in the second week of August an oil spill was reported at the Juhu beach and tar balls had also been washed ashore. Environmentalists are of the opinion that the deaths might have happened because of the spill. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board is expected to submit a report on the oil samples collected from the beach soon.

