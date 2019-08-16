Mumbai: Mangroves parks to come up at Gorai and Dahisar

mumbai

The Mangroves Cell is slated to develop two mangroves park in Mumbai - one at a cost of Rs 20 crore in Gorai and the other at the cost of Rs 40 Crore at Dahisar

The Maharashtra government's Mangrove Cell is set to build Mumbai's first mangrove park at Gorai. The bhoomi pujan of the 20 crores Gorai Mangrove Park was done by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India and Shipping, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari in the presence of BJP MP Gopal Shetty, Vinod Tawde, BJP MLA Manisha Chaudhari and MLA Praveen Darekar. The park will allow the visitor to enjoy the beauty of the mangrove forest and spread awareness about the conservation of such natural systems.

The Mangroves Cell is slated to develop two mangroves park in Mumbai - one at a cost of Rs 20 crore in Gorai and the other at the cost of Rs 40 Crore at Dahisar. The actual work on the ground will begin soon, authorities said.

Talking to mid-day, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (APCCF) N Vasudevan said, "We are happy that the inauguration of the Gorai Park was done. Both over mangrove parks will have minimum construction and the nature lovers coming to the park will be able to witness nature trails, kayak trails. There will also be towers to watch birds."

Mumbai has over 50 square km of mangroves, probably the highest of any major cities of the world. They are also extremely effective guards for coastal cities and marine ecosystems, which was first realised by common man intensely only post 2004 tsunami and 2005 floods.

The project is planned with many divers aims like restoring the ecosystem of the mangroves, spreading awareness about the mangrove and coastal biodiversity, benefitting locals in terms of generating livelihood opportunities, which eventually will strengthen the bond between Mumbaikars and mangrove forest, hence the environment.

Both the mangrove park will have their unique identity but also will allow them to function in cohesion. The sites are different their immediate context is different, but they have similar agenda. The idea behind the rise of these parks is the same hence these two parks will feel alike but not the same. Hence these two parks are proposed to be connected by the means of water transport which itself is a different experience.

The Gorai park will emphasise on tourist and educational intentions where Dahisar park will focus on educational as well as adventurous activities. Hence one can enjoy both the parks separately or together as complimentary setup.

According to officials, the park hardly contains a built structure compared to its expanse. And these structures are designed in accordance with all statutory norm but also, they will speak of their own elegance and beauty to become inseparable entities within the mangrove forest. The structures simply rise above the ground to have minimal ground coverage. Which respects the existence of mangroves ecosystem, giving the visitors the part of the forest other than being a sparse viewer to the forest.

The officials said that the complete park will be an example of sustainable design module. The materials used for elevated mangrove trail and NIC make sure that minimum harm is done to the existing biodiversity. Use of Metal and Wood/wooden alike materials make sure to retain the quality of mangroves intact. The Centres will generate 90 per cent of its required electricity and will send the unutilised electricity to the grid back when the centre is non-operational.

