Mumbai: Andheri corporator builds wall to protect mangroves

national

Wall will not only act as a buffer zone but also prevent illegal debris dumping, says Rohan Rathod

The newly constructed wall

In order to protect mangroves from further destruction, a BMC corporator from Andheri West has erected a boundary wall and illuminated the area around it. Thanks to the initiative, locals have reclaimed the footpath adjacent to the wall for walking, which, in turn, is preventing illegal dumping of debris and entry of anti-social elements. Residents of Haridwar Marg, near Seven Bungalows, have been facing the problem of encroachments and illegal dumping of debris near the mangroves for a while now.



Workers fix the broken chain link fence

To curb the menace, local BJP corporator Rohan Rathod decided to go ahead with the project. Fruit vendors and hawkers, who were running their business on the footpath, were evicted. "There were also complaints that anti-social elements were using the mangrove cover for nefarious activities. So, I decided to channel the funds for a boundary wall and beautify the surrounding area. The work on the 70 feet stretch began in January and was inaugurated on May 31 at the hands of BJP leader Mohit Kamboj," he said.



Hand-painted murals

As part of the beautification work, 10 Buddhist murals were commissioned. Sumeet Ghavri, a resident of Seven Bungalows, said, "Drug addicts used to enter the forest as the earlier chain link fence was broken. The dimly lit stretch also prevented locals from using the foothpath. Now, solar operated lights have been installed and people are utilising the stretch for walks."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates