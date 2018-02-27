Mumbai: Mankhurd police look to move as they share power, water anymore

The cops are looking to move out of the their current premises at an MMRDA building after mid-day's reports on how they used the residents' power supply and left them with a big, fat bill



Mankhurd police station is located on the bottom two floors of an MMRDA building, while the remaining five floors are occupied by 200-odd displaced citizens

Everyone knows that messing with your neighbours can make things really awkward at home. The Mankhurd police have learnt this the hard way, and are now looking for a new home for their police station. Currently, they work out of an MMRDA building that is shared by displaced families. mid-day had last year exposed how the cops quietly used the residents' power supply and left them with a Rs 2.5-lakh bill.

After the Mankhurd police refused to pay the power bill, for 14 months, the 200-odd residents of building number 7 at Lalubhai compound were forced to live in the dark, without working lifts or water supply. Following mid-day's reports, the police eventually agreed to pay the dues, and the building's power supply was restored.

Still fighting

Officers from the police station have sent a proposal to MHADA, requesting a separate parcel of land where they can build a brand new station. Currently, they occupy 30 rooms on the first and second floors of the building, while the other five storeys are inhabited by the project-affected people (PAPs). Police sources said they still do not have independent water supply, so the cops have to share the bills with the residents and then have to fight for their share of water. The dispute over the electricity bill is also far from over, since the passage light is powered by the building's common meter.

'Don't have enough space'

However, according to Shahji Umap, deputy commissioner of police (Zone VI), there are plenty of other factors for their decision to move. Since the police station is in a building that is easily accessible to the public, there is no privacy for their more covert operations, and they also lack the space to park their vehicles and those seized from offenders.

There is a lack of space to store other seized goods as well, said Umap. The deputy commissioner further added, "The police personnel are also suffering from health issues, as a nullah runs right by the building."

