Mumbai: Mantralaya employee attempts to commit suicide due to 'Voluntary Retirement'

Representational Picture

A Mantralaya employee tried to commit suicide in Mantralaya on Friday afternoon. The employee was identified as Dilip Sonawane, and he took the drastic step as he was asked to take Voluntary Retirement after he was found guilty of dereliction of duty. The administration of Mantralaya had asked Sonawane to accept the order today, but he took his family to Mantralaya and tried to commit suicide by consuming poison. Luckily, he was saved by the people present at the spot.

Sonawane was posted in the Industry, Worker and Power department as a peon. There were many complaints about him of absentee, theft of office stationary etc. An Internal inquiry was set up by the officials to look into the complaints which found Sonawane guilty. On Friday, Sonawane was called by officials to accept the order that had emerged after the inquiry.

Sonawane was recommended to go for Voluntary retirement so that he will get retirement benefit and his family wont suffer. When this order was conveyed to Sonwane, he tried to drink poison which he had brought with him. "He was in Mantralaya with his family, when he received the order he came to office of the Labour department and tried to commit suicide."

Office staff and others present at the spot got hold of Sonwane and informed the cops. Sonawane was taken outside of the Mantralaya. His health is okay now, the Marine Drive cops have detained him.

