Mumbai: Maratha protesters see a very Jail Bharo Andolan

Very few participate in Marathas' protest in the city

A smattering of protesters at Azad Maidan on Wednesday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Marathas' Jail Bharo Andolan received a lukewarm response from participants on its first day in Mumbai on Wednesday. While the Maratha Kranti Morcha had decided to organise it across the state from August 1, at Azad Maidan, where it started, the number of protesters that turned up was barely 50. The main reason behind Wednesday's andolan was to demand that the government take back all cases, even the serious ones, that were registered against protesters after the Maharashtra bandh on July 25.

The community has been demanding 16 per cent reservation in education and employment, and wants the state government to approve it. After Marathas held several peaceful protests, the state also saw the community's aggression in many places through last week and this.

A member of Maratha Morcha Maharashtra Samanvayak Samiti, Kedar Suryavanshi, said, "We met the DCP of zone I, Abhishek Trimukhe, and gave the police a memorandum for the governor. We have requested the government to take back all cases, even the serious ones, against protesters, as we don't trust the chief minister. We also want to register a case against him for cheating us for years and doing nothing in our favour." While the turnout was very low, the police were on alert and prepared for violence. According to the Mumbai Police, 26 people were detained and then let off.

