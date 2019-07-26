Mumbai Marathon aims for half-century mark

other-sports

In 2019, the marathon included 46,000 runners and reaching the Rs 50 crore mark when it comes to charity

Representational picture

The 17th edition of the Mumbai Marathon to be run on January 19, 2020 is aiming for a half-century or a nifty 50. "We hope to see at least 50,000 runners across all categories. In 2019, we had 46,000 runners and reaching the Rs 50 crore mark when it comes to charity," said Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao on a windswept and rainy Tuesday evening at the Banquet Hall of the Raj Bhavan in Walkeshwar.

As the marathon organisers Procam International promised a green marathon which meant it would be 'zero to landfill' Minister of Finance & Planning and Forests departments in the Government of Maharashtra, Sudhir Mungantiwar promised all support, saying rousingly, "Tum aage badho, hum tumhaare saath hai (carry on the marathon movement, we are with you)".

Maharashtra sports minister Ashish Shelar said that the marathon espoused the spirit of Mumbai, "which never sleeps but runs."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates