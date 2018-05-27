Mumbai: Massive fire engulfs Goregaon office building

It is believed that several people have been trapped in the higher floors of the building

Fire at an office complex in Goregaon. Pic/Nikita Wagh

A massive fire was reported in the Goregaon (West)'s Technic Plus One building on Sunday. The fire is believed to have affected floors two to eight on the eleven storey high-rise.

The building is located on SV Road and houses several important offices including that of RBL Bank. It is believed that several people have been trapped in the higher floors of the building. The exact extent of the damage is, however, unknown.

Fire officials have been rushed to the spot and a rescue operation has been launched. Meanwhile, several social media users have shared videos and photos of the predicament.

Fire fighters squad needed in extreme urgency, people waving from fifth floor and above... please send necessary forces.goregaon West mtnl Mumbai pic.twitter.com/RtsfBzKSpu — Anish Zachariah (@AnishZachariah2) May 27, 2018

Huge Fire in Goregaon (E), Mumbai pic.twitter.com/FomBzH3mKN — Naman Jain (@naman84) May 27, 2018

@MumbaiPolice fire in RBL Bank Building, S. V. Road, near Goregaon MTNL. pic.twitter.com/xxgJoKbbEZ — Mohammed Aasif (@BhaiHardHaiReal) May 27, 2018

Further details remain awaited.

