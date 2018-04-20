Mumbai may have driverless Metro trains by 2021

These trains will operate on three important Metro corridors which include the Dahisar-Andheri East Metro line 7, Dahisar to DN Nagar Metro line 2A, and DN Nagar to Mankhurd Metro line 2B



The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is constructing several new Metro corridors in Mumbai and adjoining areas, plans to have a driverless Metro train by 2021.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation which is jointly implementing the metro project, has started the bidding process. "The tenders for the procurement of 63 driverless Metro trains have been formed and by June we are expecting bids for them," said an MMRDA official.

These trains will operate on three important Metro corridors which include the Dahisar-Andheri East Metro line 7, Dahisar to DN Nagar Metro line 2A, and DN Nagar to Mankhurd Metro line 2B. If the work on all the three lines goes as per schedule then by 2021-2022 all the lines will be operational.

According to MMRDA officials, the trains that will be procured will have technology which will allow them to be operated with a pilot, and without a pilot on automatic basis. However initially there will be a person in the motorman's cabin and he will be in touch with the control room to give regular updates.

