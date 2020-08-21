Mumbai Mayor accused of corruption in CCC construction contract

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has claimed that Mayor Kishori Pednekar misused her position in awarding the contract of construction of COVID centres to her son and demanded her resignation. However, Pednekar has shrugged off the charges.

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande with Nitin Sardesai blamed Pednekar for using her influence in awarding the contract of a COVID centre to her son. "BMC has constructed many jumbo facilities by spending lots of money. But it looks like that the money is being distributed among the ruling parties and the Mayor has used her influence in this corruption," Deshpande said.

He alleged that the contract was awarded to Kish Corporate Services India Private Limited owned by Saiprasad Pednekar, without any proper procedure.

Snubbing the allegations, Pednekar said, "While the work was given to the company where my son is the Co-director, there isn't any illegality. The work was allotted as per the legal procedure and the company has been doing other works of the BMC since long. Every Indian citizen has the right to do business."

