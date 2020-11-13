Mumbai: Metro 6 corridor moves ahead with launch of girders

In what can be termed as significant progress, the process of launching girders on the Metro Line 6 that will run from Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli has begun. The tallest among all Metro lines in the city, the corridor is at a height of over 35 metres in some places and would give passengers a birds-eye view.

Girders at a height of over 30 metres have been launched on the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) near Poonam Nagar.

Currently, over 21 per cent work on the corridor has been completed and as per the revised deadline, it is expected to be ready in 2022.

A senior MMRDA official told mid-day, "The work on the corridor is going on in full swing. Total 21 per cent of civil work is complete. A girder was launched near Mahakali caves (opposite Matoshri club) at a height of 23.5 metres."

Also Read: Mumbai Metro-3 to have 'vibration-absorbing tracks', first in India

Constructing the corridor on the busy route has been a challenge for the authorities. So far, the girders have been launched near Powai lake, near Swami Samarth Nagar in Lokhandwala, Andheri West where the line begins.

The 14.5-km long Metro 6 is being constructed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on behalf of the MMRDA. The R5,490-crore project will have 13 stations — Swami Samarth Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Momin Nagar, JVLR, Shyam Nagar, Mahakali Caves, SEEPZ Village, Saki Vihar Road, Ram Baug, Powai Lake, IIT Powai, Kanjurmarg (W), Vikhroli-EEH. The Depot for the project is planned at Kanjurmarg. The project is expected to reduce travel time by 45 minutes.

