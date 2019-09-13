Mumbai Metro: Here's all you need to know about the entire city network

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the three new Metro Lines that will serve the city and also the Metropolitan Region, a larger picture of how many Metro corridors will operate in Mumbai and nearby areas have emerged. As of now September 13, 2018 a total of 14 Metro lines will be built in the city and are scheduled to get completed by 2031. The comprehensive Metro network will cover areas including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Badlapur and even industrial areas of Bhiwandi and Taloja.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai on September 7 laid the foundation stone of Mumbai Metro Lines 10, 11 and 12. While the 9.2-km long Gaimukh to Shivaji Chowk (Mira Road) Metro-10 corridor and 20.7-km long Kalyan to Taloja Metro-12 corridor will serve the region; the 12.8-km long Wadala to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Metro-11 corridor will ease commuters to SoBo from the Central suburb Wadala.

The Mumbai Metro is now a proposed to be a 14 corridor network of about 337.10 km being built at the cost of 1,40,814 crores with an expected daily ridership of 142.90 lakh by 2031. (See photo below)

Metro-1 – Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor

The first 11.40-km Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro corridor has been commissioned on June 8, 2014. The 12-station corridor has caught the fancy of Mumbaikars as it provides the vital East-West connectivity to the commuters. One required almost 90 minutes crossing this Versova-Ghatkopar distance. Now, this very distance is being crossed in a mere 20 minutes. The four coach Metro, today, is carrying close to four lakh happy Mumbaikars every day. This air-conditioned, comfortable and safe Metro is brought to the city at the cost of Rs. 2,356 crore.

Metro-2A – Dahisar to D.N.Nagar Metro corridor

The corridor is the first phase of Dahisar-Charkop-Bandra-Mankhurd Metro-2 corridor. The 18.5-km long Metro corridor will have 17 stations and will provide connectivity to areas that are not connected with rail-based public transport. The system has been designed for 8-coach trains and the expected daily ridership is about 4.07 Lakhs in 2021, (PHPD 11,560). The corridor will reduce traffic congestion, save fuel, time and improve the environment. The estimated cost of the project – Rs. 6,410 crore

Stations on the route –

Dahisar (E), Anand Nagar, Rushi Sankul, I.C.Colony, Eksar, Don Bosco, Shimpoli, Mahaveer Nagar, Kamraj Nagar, Charkop, Malad, Kastur Park, Bangur Nagar, Goregaon Metro, Aadarsh Nagar, Shastri Nagar, DN Nagar.

Metro-2B DN Nagar to Mankhurd Corridor

This is a 23.5-km, Rs.10,986 crore project that will have 22 stations. The system designed for 8-coach trains. The expected Daily Ridership for this is 8.09 Lakhs in 2021.



Stations on the route: ESIC Nagar, Prem Nagar, Indira Nagar, Nanavati Hospital, Khira Nagar, Saraswat Nagar, National College, Bandra, MMRDA, Income Tax Office, ILFS, MTNL Metro, SG Barve Marg, Kurla Terminal, Kurla-E, EEH, Chembur, Diamond Garden, Shivaji Chowk, BSNL Metro, Mankhurd, Mandala (Depot).

Metro-3 – Colaba-Bandra-Andheri (SEEPZ) corridor (Implemented by MMRC)

Likewise, one more Metro corridor is being brought to the city. This, entirely underground Metro corridor will run from Colaba to SEEPZ. The cost of this 32 km long and 27-station corridor will be approximately Rs.23,136 crore The Project will be completed with the financial assistance from the Government of India, Japan International Cooperation Agency and the State Government. This corridor will help connect business centres such as Nariman Point, Bandra-Kurla Complex and SEEPZ. This corridor is expected to carry more than 20 lakh commuters daily.



Stations on the route: Cuffe Parade, Vidhan Bhavan, Churchgate Metro, Hutatma Chowk, CST Metro, Kalbadevi, Girgaum, Grant Road, Mumbai Central (M), Mahalaxmi (M), Science Museum, Acharya Atre Chowk, Worli, Siddhi Vinayak, Dadar, Sheetaladevi Temple, Dharavi, Bandra (M), Vidyanagari, Santacruz (M), Domestic Airport (Santacruz), Sahar Road, International Airport (Sahar), Marol Naka, MIDC, SEEPZ (Car Shed at Aarey).

Metro-4 – Wadala-Ghatkopar-Thane-Kasarwadavali corridor

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has proposed to implement the Wadala-Ghatkopar-Thane-Kasarwadavli Metro Corridor. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been completed by consultants M/s. Consulting Engineering Services (CES), Mumbai. Considering the growth of Thane City (Along Ghodbunder Road) and demands by elected representatives, convenience to commuters and also need to connect Thane with Mumbai city, it is appropriate to implement the Wadala-Ghatkoapar-Thane-Kasarwadavli Metro combined corridors and not separate corridors. Once, the combined Wadala-Ghatkoapar-Thane-Kasarwadavli Metro corridor is implemented, areas of Wadala, Chembur and Ghatkopar will get easy connectivity through public transport. The 32-km Wadala-Ghatkopar-Thane-Kasarwadavli Metro corridor will have 30 stations with Base Project Cost approximately Rs.19,000 crore (Including Taxes and Duties) – at April 2014 price level.



Stations on the route: Bhakti Park Metro, Wadala TT, Anik Nagar Bus Depot, Suman Nagar, Siddharth Colony, Amar Mahal Junction, Garodia Nagar, Pant Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Shreyas Cinema, Godrej Company, Vikhroli Metro, Surya Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Naval Housing, Bhandup Mahapalika, Bhandup Metro, Shangrila, Sonapur, Mulund Fire Station, Mulund Naka, Teen Haath Naka (Thane), RTO Thane, Mahapalika Marg, Cadbury Junction, Majiwada, Kapurbawdi, Manpada, Tikuji-ni-wadi, Dongri Pada, Vijay Garden, Kasarvadavali with car depot at Owale (39 Ha.)

Metro 5 corridor - Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan – 24-km – Rs 8,416 crore.

The 24-km long Metro corridor will have 17 stations and the system designed for 6-coach trains. The expected Daily Ridership for the corridor is 2.29 Lakhs in 2021 and 3.34 lakh in 2031.



Stations on the route: Kalyan APMC, Kalyan Station, Sahajanand Chowk, Durgadi Fort, Kon Gaon, Gove Gaon MIDC, Rajnouli Village, Temghar, Gopal Nagar, Bhiwandi, Dhamankar Naka, Anjur Phata, Purna, Kalher, Kasheli, Balkumbh Naka, Kapurbawdi.

Metro-6 corridor - Swami Samarth Nagar-Jogeshwari-Kanjurmarg-Vikhroli– 14.5-km – Rs.6,672 crore

The 14.5-km long Metro corridor will have 13 stations. The system is designed for 6-coach trains and the Expected Daily Ridership is 6.5 Lakhs in 2021 and 7.69 Lakhs in 2031.



Stations on the route: Swami Samarth Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Momin Nagar, JVLR, Shyam Nagar, Maha Kali Caves, SEEPZ Village, Saki Vihar Road, Ram Baug, Powai Lake, IIT Powai, Kanjurmarg (W), Vikhroli-EEH.

Metro 7 Corridor Andheri-E to Dahisar-E 16.5-km – Rs.6,208 crore

The 16.5-km long Metro corridor will have 16 stations and will provide connectivity to areas that are not connected with rail-based public transport. The system has been designed for 8-coach trains and the expected daily ridership is about 5.29 Lakh in 2021, (PHPDT- 18,086). The corridor will reduce traffic congestion especially on the Western Express Highway and will save fuel, time and improve the environment. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 6,208 crore. The 16.5-km long Metro corridor will have 16 stations with the system designed for 6-coach trains. The expected daily ridership will be 4.07 Lakhs in 2021.

Stations on the route: Andheri (E), Shankarwadi, JVLR Junction, Mahanand, Aarey, Pathan Wadi, Pushpa Park, Bandongri, Mahindra & Mahindra, Magathane, Devipada, National Park, Ovaripada and Dahisar (E).

Metro 9 corridor- Dahisar (East) to Mira-Bhayandar and Andheri (East) to CSIA Metro-9 corridor – 13.5-km – Rs.6,518 crore

Stations on the route: Dahisar (East), Pandurang Wadi, Mira Gaon, Kashi Gaon, Saibaba Nagar, Medetiya Nagar, S.Bhagat Singh Garden, Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium.

Metro 10 Corridor - Gaimukh to Shivaji Chowk 11.2-km – Rs.5,000 crore

Stations on the route: Gaimukh, Gaimukh Reti Bundar, Versova Chaar Phata, Kashi Mira, Shivaji Chowk

Metro 11 Corridor - Wadala to GPO– 14-km – 8,000 crore

Stations on the route: Wadala RTO, Ganesh Nagar, BPT Hospital (Elevated), Sewri Metro, Hay Bundar, Coal Bundar, Darukhana, Wadi Bundar, Clock Tower, Carnac Bundar, CSMT Metro (All Underground)

Metro-12 corridor - Kalyan to Taloja – 25-km – Rs 11,000 crore

Stations on the route: APMC Kalyan, Ganesh Nagar, Pisawali Gaon, Golvali, Dombivli MIDC, Sa Gaon, Sonar Pada, Manpada, Hadutane, Kole Gaon, Nilje Gaon, Wadavali, Bale, Vaklan, Turbhe, Pisawe Depot, Pisawe, Taloja.

Expert opinion

Railway Historian and mid-day Senior Assistant Editor Rajendra B. Aklekar said, "The Mumbai Metro network is long due to ease the pressure on an existing suburban railway network that is saturated beyond a limit. The tram network on city's roads shut in 1964 and after that Mumbai has been dependent on just buses and multiple road transport modes. The Metros should have come much earlier, probably two decades ago. But better late than never. A complete functional network will revolutionise public transport in Mumbai."

