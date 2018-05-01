Mumbai Metro zips past 40-cr ridership mark

Interestingly, Metro line 1 is zipping through every 100 million ridership milestone faster and faster



On Monday morning, Mumbai Metro's 400 millionth passenger boarded the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar (VAG) line, taking the Metro corridor past the 40-crore ridership mark on the 1,423rd day of its operation.

Interestingly, Metro line 1 is zipping through every 100 million ridership milestone faster and faster. According to a press release issued by the Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL), which operates the 11.04-km corridor, the VAG line took 398 days to achieve its first 100 million, 388 days to achieve its second 100 million, and 337 to hit the 300 million mark. The most recent 400-million mark was achieved in just 300 days.

Andheri and Ghatkopar remain the stations with maximum ridership of 1.05 lakh and 87,116, respectively, on a typical weekday. While the entire corridor witnessed a growth of 13% in ridership, leading in growth were the Andheri-Western Express Highway route (48 %) and Andheri-Azad Nagar (45%).

"The year also marked high performance levels in punctuality and availability of trains. We operated 1.25 lakh train trips in 2017-18 with punctuality performance of 99.9%," stated the press release.

