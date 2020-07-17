Mumbai: Minor girl dies in freak playtime accident

A 11-year-old girl died in a freak playtime accident at her home in a housing complex in Mira Bhayandar city of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday. The incident took place late on Thursday night, when the victim, the daughter of a watchman, was playing at her home in a housing complex in Kashimira area, inspector Sanjay Hazare of Kashi Mira police station said.

The girl was playing with her younger siblings when she climbed on a gas cylinder and got tangled up in a dupatta hanging on a rod from the ceiling, the official said. The victim lost her footing on the cylinder, which slipped and she was left hanging from the neck, he said.

While the parents were immediately alerted and rushed her to the hospital, the girl was declared dead on arrival, he added.

A case of accidental death was registered and the deceased girl's body was sent for post-mortem, the official said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever