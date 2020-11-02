Mumbai: Mira-Bhayandar area have 2,026 traffic violation cases in just 5 days!

As soon as Mira-Bhayandar got its own Commissionerate, the police have been making all efforts to rectify the irregular traffic system in the jurisdictions — especially in the Mira-Bhayandar area.

Therefore, a special drive was conducted by the Mira-Bhayander and Mira Road division traffic police for five days, under which they registered more than 2,000 cases and imposed a fine of '7.42 lakh on people caught violating traffic rules.

"Traffic jams are a major menace in Mira Road owing to illegal parking on either side of the road. Moreover, many auto-rickshaw drivers, two-wheeler riders are found violating traffic rules very frequently in the area. So, to ensure pedestrian safety, to create discipline so that people follow traffic rules, under the supervision of Commissioner Sadanand Date, Additional Commissioner S Jaikumar and DCP Vijaykant Sagar, the special drive was carried out," said an officer from Mira-Bhayandar division traffic police.

Traffic senior inspector Shekhar Dombe, while speaking with mid-day said, "The drive was carried from October 27 to October 31, during which we registered 2,026 cases, 930 (two-wheelers), 306 (three-wheelers), 711 (cars) and 71 heavy vehicles including dumpers were caught violating traffic rules. We recovered a fine of '7.42 lakh from them."

"As long as people do not appear to follow the rules of traffic, this type of action will continue," he added.

Rs 7.42 lakh

Total fine cops collected during the drive

Oct 27

Day the drive started

