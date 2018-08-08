Mumbai: Mira Road family mourns 29-year-old martyred Major

national

The 29-year-old armyman along with three hawaldars was killed last morning while fighting terrorists in Kashmir's Gurez sector, where he was posted in January 2017

Kaustubh Rane

"I am in deep shock right now, I don't know what to say... I have lost the light of my life," Prakash Rane, father of Major Kaustubh Rane, said yesterday after news of his martyrdom reached the family in Mira Road.

The 29-year-old armyman along with three hawaldars was killed while fighting terrorists in Kashmir's Gurez sector last morning. He is survived by his wife, two-year-old son and parents; the latter were moving to their hometown in Ratnagiri when they got the news and turned back midway to return to the residence in Shanti Park, Kashimira.



Relatives outside the home of martyred Major Kaustubh Rane on Tuesday. Pics/Hanif Patel

His uncle P V Rane said, "Since childhood, he was determined to become a soldier. He'd come home just two months back to meet all of us, and now, he is gone. We are all deeply saddened but proud of his supreme sacrifice. "He completed his primary education in Holy Cross Convent School, and then went to Royal College in Mira Road, from where he completed his HSC. He joined Shailendra College in Dahisar for BCA, after which he went to Pune."

"He'd achieved this position in a very short time. It's sad he is no longer with us, but I am proud that my son gave his life for our country," said Prakash Rane.

According to his family, he was first posted in Kupwara district in 2011 and later promoted to Major and posted in Kolkata in 2015. In January 2017, he was posted in Gurez sector. He belonged to 36th battalion of the Garhwali regiment. "We haven't got any word so far on when his body will be brought home," his uncle said.

