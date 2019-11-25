Mumbai: Missing girl's family approach Bombay High Court; demand action against police for negligent behaviour

More than a month after 42-year-old Pancharam Rithadia committed suicide as a sign of protest against the police who failed to find his missing 17-year-old-daughter, his family has approached the Bombay High Court. A written petition was filed last week which has demanded that the girl who was allegedly abducted be found and action be taken against the police for failing to find the girl in eight months.

A petition has been filed by advocate Nitin Satpute on behalf of Rithadia's wife, Manjudevi. In the petition, Satpute has blamed Nehru Nagar police for their negligent behaviour and accused them of shielding the accused persons.

Satpute pointed out that the police are not talking to the family or answering any of their questions which prompted Rithadia's family members to take the legal recourse. "We've demanded that the police find the girl and produce her before the court at the earliest. Their failure to find the girl compelled the father to commit suicide. The family has lost too much. We have also demanded legal action to be taken against the police," said Satpute.



Residents of Thakkar Baba, Adarsh Nagar, Chembur who boycotted the elections over police inaction on missing girl complaint. Pic/Sameer Markande

Last month, thousands of residents of Thakkar Bappa Colony in Chembur who belong to the Marwari community had taken to the streets to protest against the police. Rithadia, who had committed suicide by jumping in front of a running train had left a suicide note blaming five people he believed were responsible for his daughter's abduction who went missing in March this year. One of the five names included senior police inspector Vilas Shinde from Nehru Nagar police station who had registered a complaint of kidnapping earlier.

The next hearing is scheduled for November 28.

