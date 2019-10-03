Mumbai: MMOPL completely stops use of one-time plastic from October 2

This image has been used for representational purposes only

There is some good news for the Mumbai based nature and environment lovers as the Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) which runs the 11.04 km long Versova Andheri Ghatkopar metro line one has completely stopped the use of one-time plastic in its premises. The decision was taken in order to support the plastic ban in Maharashtra. The decision has been implemented from October 2 which was the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

In a press release issued to the media, it has been stated that Reliance Infrastructure promoted Mumbai Metro One has completely stopped the use of one-time plastic in its premises.

In order to avoid any inconvenience to the commuters, MMOPL has already shared timely communication with all the F&B kiosks and retail outlets at all 12 Metro stations regarding the plastic ban and suggested alternatives to avoid consumption of plastic.

"As a result, all the business partners have moved to alternatives for plastic such as paper cups, cloth bags, paper bags, etc. As per the directives issued by the department of environment, the government of Maharashtra, Mumbai Metro One and its retail partners are committed to make the premises plastic-free," states the press release.

What MMOPL spokesperson has to say?

An MMOPL spokesperson says, "Mumbai Metro One is fully devoted to its green promise and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. We are committed to comply with such environment-friendly initiatives. It will be our endeavor that all the kiosks at the metro stations comply with the new regulation. We take this opportunity to urge our commuters to stop the use of one-time plastic."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates