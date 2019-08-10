Mumbai: MMRDA completes construction of the segment casting of MTHL

mumbai

The 22-km long Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link will help people reach island city faster, saving travel time and fuel.

Pic/Ranjeet Jadhav

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Friday announced that the segment casting for Bridge Deck construction of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project connecting Sewri with Nhava Sheva has been completed.

In a press release, the authority has stated that the pre-cast segment casting, which is a pre-cursor to the superstructure of Bridge Deck Construction, has been completed and it was done in the presence of MMRDA Additional Metropolitan Commissioner, Sanjay Khandare.

"The completed 75-tonne segment, with a dimension of 14.8m length x 3.32m width x 3.85m height, will be erected in the marine section at a distance of 6-km inside the sea. This is India’s longest water bridge", informed Khandare.

The progress on the project is said to be noteworthy, with MMRDA completing 270 permanent piles, of which 177 have been completed in the sea. The project has also completed 2-km of Temporary Access Bridge – which includes both sides – 16 pile caps and 10 piers.

Moreover, the work of very first 8-meter tall pier of the crucial Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Project is already completed at Sewri. As of now, in all, 114 piles have been completed along with 3 pile caps. The 22-km long MTHL will help people reach island city faster, saving travel time and fuel.

