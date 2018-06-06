Mumbai: MMRDA plans to pull out paver blocks along Metro Line 2A stretch

In the ongoing work for line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar), MMRDA has removed paver blocks at several spots between Laxmi Industrial Estate in Andheri West and Behram Baug in Jogeshwari East along the New Link Road



On the stretch between DN Nagar to Infiniti Mall, we witnessed paver blocks missing at many places

Two days of rain seem to have poured water all over the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (MMRDA) promises of the Metro work not causing any inconvenience during the monsoon.

In the ongoing work for line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar), MMRDA has removed paver blocks at several spots between Laxmi Industrial Estate in Andheri West and Behram Baug in Jogeshwari East along the New Link Road, from where the Metro alignment passes. This has made a section of the road uneven, thus increasing chances of vehicles skidding.

The work for the Metro line 7 (Dahisar East-Andheri East) and Metro line 2 A is on in full swing between Andheri and Dahisar. Line 2A passes through the busy New Link Road between DN Nagar and Dahisar, while the Line 7 passes through the arterial Western Express Highway.

Paver blocks out

mid-day found out on a visit along the line 2A stretch that at many places where the girder is launching, barricades have been pulled close to the median of the road so that motorists don't have to face a problem during monsoon. However, they've removed the paver blocks adjacent to the road at many places between Laxmi Industrial Estate and Behram Baug.

While they've completed the resurfacing tar work at only a few places, paver blocks were removed at several places two-three days ago. Speaking to mid-day, Hiren Patel, who resides in Adarsh Nagar said, "We know that the Metro corridor is going to benefit the common man, but what surprises me is the unplanned manner in which the work is being carried out. If MMRDA wanted to remove paver blocks from the side of the concrete road, it should have done that long ago, as it did at a few other places on New Link Road."

"What angers me is that the MMRDA-appointed contractors removed paver blocks from the side of the road between Adarsh Nagar signal and Behram Baug signal in the last three days, after the rains started. Now, there's only one lane available for vehicular movement whereas the remaining stretch has become uneven, because of which chances are high of two and three wheelers skidding and meeting with accidents."

MMRDA 'fully prepared'

Meanwhile, additional metropolitan commissioner Pravin Darade attempted to quash the allegations made by the Mayor about MMRDA's Metro work in Santacruz and Khar causing flooding.

He said on Monday, "We're fully prepared for the monsoon. In order to help people, a control room has been set up in MMRDA, where people can call if they face any problem because of the ongoing work. We've taken measures to prevent flooding or inconvenience to people during monsoon wherever the Metro work is going on."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates