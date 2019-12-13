Mumbai: MMRDA to give a facelift to Western Express Highway by 2020

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

If everything goes well according to the plans then the all-important Western Express Highway (WEH) will see a facelift in the coming year. MMRDA has appointed global consultants to study the existing shortcomings of the Western Express Highway and a project estimated Rs 100 crore has been planned for the same.



It may be noted that Western Express Highway (WEH) is the main highway connecting Western Suburbs to the city bearing 5000-7000 PCU/hr per direction for most of the stretches. Presently, the Western Express Highway flows from chronic junction due to various reasons of bottlenecks, poor road surface quality, non signalised junctions, unsynchronised signal, poor signage quality, poor visibility of lane marking, etc.



There has been a long-pending demand from motorists using this arterial road that the 25-km stretch from Bandra to Borivili, which is the main road in the city needs upliftment in the quality of road, geometric design of the road, proper signages, junction design, smooth entry and exit on to flyovers, optimal use of the width of the main carriageway, merging and diverging of slip roads, grade separators, and lane separators among others are essential in order to provide four-lane traffic output dedicated for travel between Bandra and Borivili. The output will be achieved if the service roads are put to use, lane marking is done, the junction designs are scientifically improved and the signals are synchronised.



According to a press release issued to the media, the MMRDA has plans to implement a project estimated worth Rs 100 crore to do the facelift of the project.



"MMRDA has appointed global consultants to study the existing shortcomings of the Western Express Highway and to suggest recommended measures in order to improve all the above aspects and to reduce the congestion on the road and add to the comfort of commuter. Along with these aspects, MMRDA has also decided to beautify the central median and foot-paths with green walls and flowering landscape. The street lights will also be modified to provide sufficient lux levels for commuters in the night with safety and comfort to avoid any light pollution. Apart from this, the FoBs will be enhanced to provide pedestrians security, safety, and ease. The underbellies of the flyovers will be beautified with art paintings and the landscaping with facilities of toilets and electric charging stations will add to the ease of the commuter of Western Express Highway," stated the press release.



The Western Express Highway has a surface area of 11 lakh sq.mt. out of which MMRDA has awarded tenders for Bituminous Surface works for 5.8 lakh sq.mt. and work is under progress. The tenders for Bituminous Surface work for 4.5 lakh sq.mt will be awarded in a week's time. A certain portion will need concretisation but most of the work is bituminous. MMRDA is also examining to cover the nalla at Kherwadi junction and improve the bottleneck and the drainage capacity of the nalla.



"The structural audit of all FOBs on WEH is being completed and certain structural repairs, painting works will commence soon. The works of underpass widening will be completed soon and the 25 km Anti-Crash Barriers will be installed on both sides of WEH and footpath. All the underbellies of the flyover on WEH will be cleaned, encroachment will be removed and will be beautified and landscaping will be done with Urban Design Elements installed. The artist of Mumbai will also get the opportunity to show the arts/paintings on the underbelly of the flyovers," stated the press release.

