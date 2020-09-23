Mumbai: MNS activists didn't travel in regular local train, say Railways

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande and three other activists were produced before the court and released on bail of Rs 15,000 each

As the railway police registered cases against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists, railway officials have clarified that MNS activists did not travel on a regular local train. Instead, they conducted a 4.1 km rail journey in workmen's special train meant for employees in non-peak direction allegedly with the information of train movement provided by its trade union in the railways.

As per the official complaint filed, (a copy of which is with mid-day), the protestors boarded the 6.58 am local train that arrived from Mumbai CSMT at Shelu station and travelled a distance of 4.1 km to Neral – the next station in the down train.

A CR spokesperson said cases were registered at Karjat Government Railway Police station for unauthorised travel and breaking the law/ protocols during the pandemic.

The MNS activists boarded a train on Monday warning the Maharashtra government that they should understand the perils of the common man in public transport and supported the demand for starting suburban trains for the common man.

Citizens have blamed the state government for imbalance in the situation as in the recent Unlock-4 process, it has allowed more percentage of private offices to be opened up, but not enough public transport, local trains or Metro, leading to daily commuting issues.

At present, the operational essential service special local trains are now being allowed for a limited number of categories and those who fall under the category need to procure the QR-based e-pass which has been linked to their official identity cards.

