Mumbai: MNS chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit steps into active politics

Taking the saffron bandwagon and Hindutva ideology ahead, the Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) launched its new flag, which is saffron in colour with the Shivmudra in the centre, at a conclave organised by party chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday. Apart from the event being a re-launch of sorts for the party, it also turned into a launch pad for Raj's son Amit as an MNS leader.

Referring to the flag, Raj said, "This has been my dream flag. It was the first thing in my mind when I started the party but many people had different opinions. But I have been thinking of changing it since the past one year. However, it is just a coincidence and has nothing to do with what others are doing."

While Raj was not present on stage during his son's launch, party office bearer Bala Nandgaonkar and other senior leaders officially introduced the new leader. Addressing the crowd for the first time, Amit said, "I came to know about my induction in the party just yesterday evening. I couldn't sleep the whole night. Given this opportunity, I will surely work hard." His mother, Sharmila Thackeray said, "It is a very happy moment for the entire family. He has been doing good work and now he will be in active politics. There will be challenges ahead of him but I am confident that he will come out successful."

