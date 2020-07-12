Mumbai: MNS vandalises Khar's The Habitat over 2019 stand-up act

MNS supporters vandalised Khar's performance venue The Habitat on Friday night, reacting to a 2019 act by stand-up comedian Agrima Joshua which had been circulating on social networking sites, in which she allegedly insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Around eight workers of the Raj Thackeray led party reportedly barged into the venue and left the place only after Joshua wrote an apology letter. Meanwhile, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh directed the police commissioner to investigate the matter.

Joshua, a stand-up comedian, during an act performed at The Habitat in 2019 had commented on the upcoming Shivaji Maharaj Memorial in Arabian Sea. The video went viral a couple of days ago on social networking sites, with some people terming it as "insulting" to the warrior leader.

On Friday evening, around eight MNS workers barged into The Habitat and demanded an apology. They broadcast their video on a Facebook live. Joshua was then contacted for an apology and also took down her video which had been uploaded on YouTube.

Founder of The Habitat Balraj Singh Ghai, confirmed the incident, and said, "Violence can't be the solution for anything. Every art form can be criticised but in civilised manner. None of the artistes who have performed at The Habitat will forgive the nature of events that occurred here for a simple apology letter." However, no police complaint has been filed.

