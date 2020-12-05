Mumbai: MNS workers assault Amazon's lawyer; 2 detained

This picture has been used for representational purpose

Almost a month after the Dindoshi sessions court gave interim relief to e-commerce company Amazon, MNS workers allegedly assaulted an advocate, representing the firm, outside the court on Friday. The MNS workers got angry after the court postponed the hearing in the petition filed by Amazon Transportation Services Ltd.

The advocate, Durgesh Gupta, appeared for Amazon after which the court posted the matter for December 9. Gupta alleged that the MNS workers were waiting outside the court, and once he came out, they started thrashing him.

"We have registered a case against four accused and have detained two of them -Akhil Chitre and Kanthariya Chetan under sections 341, 323, 504, 506 and 34 of IPC. We are looking for the other accused," said senior inspector DS Kamble.

