Mumbai: MNS workers protest over bad state of COVID-19 centre in Vasai

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) members staged a protest by pasting pictures of the bad condition of the newly opened 1,200 bed COVID-19 centre, at the Vasai-Virar Municipal Commissioner's office door.

The protest was staged by MNS's Palghar district president Avinash Jadhav, who arrived with over dozen party workers to complain against the bad condition and mismanagement at the newly opened COVID-19 centre at Varun industries.

It was alleged that when the Vasai-Virar municipal commissioner refused to meet the demands of the MNS workers, they pasted photos of the COVID-19 centre at the door of commissioner Gangatharan D and even raised slogans against him.



MNS party workers paste pictures of the newly opened COVID-19 centre, outside VVMC's office

According to sources, over dozens of COVID-19 patients from Vasai and Nalasopara area are admitted at this COVID-19 centre. The patients have alleged that the arrangements and the condition of the centre are in a sorry state.

They further said that the management isn't providing them with clean warm water to drink, breakfast, and food to eat on time. The patients made a video of the same which has gone viral on social media.

Taking note of the video, Avinash Jadhav along with party workers went to the VVMC commissioner's office to complain. Jadhav alleged that the commissioner refused to listen and was acting arbitrarily. Post which, the MNS party members affixed the center's photos on the commissioner's office door.

