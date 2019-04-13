Mumbai: Monorail stalls due to technical glitch, services affected

national

Break related issues led to the stoppage, monorail taken to Mysore Colony station where passengers were evacuated

In a yet another technical snag, the commuters travelling in Monorail had to face problem on Saturday evening after Monorail services were affected due to issue related to brakes. The technical snag developed between Bharat Petroleum and Mysore Colony stations.

Informing the glitch, on its official Twitter account, Mumbai Monorail said, "We are facing technical difficulties. Dear Mumbaikars, we apologize for the inconvenience. Our technical teams have reached the site and are working to restore the services at the earliest".

Following the incident, the monorail was taken to Mysore colony monorail station where passengers were evacuated safely. The authorities plan to take the train to the depot using another train.

According to authorities, the technical glitches has been attended and full services are expected to be restored in some time.

Skeletal services resumed.

Technical glitches being attended.

This is the second incident Monorail has faced within a week. On Wednesday, Monorail was stuck mid-way towards Wadala depot affecting its services. After the passengers were evacuated, the monorail was being transported to the depot but it ceased to move mid-way. Another train was then used to push the monorail further. Since other trains could not use the same alignment, services were shut for about an hour.

The second phase of the Chembur-Wadala-Jacob Circle monorail was flagged off in March 2019.

