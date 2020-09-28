Mumbai: Mosquito, snake-breeding ground cleared at Lokhandwala after 20 years

(Left) The land, covered with bushes, before the BMC cleaned it (right) this week

An unattended plot, which had become a nightmare for nearby residents, as it had turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes and a habitat for snakes and rats, was cleared after nearly 20 years.

The plot located near the Lokhandwala Market was cleaned this week after the residents made several complaints to the civic body.

Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association founder Dhaval Shah said, "This plot had been a bane for residents since more than two decades. Garbage handlers of the area used to dump all kinds of trash here, which created an environment for mosquito breeding and attracted rats, thus creating a health hazard."

Junior Overseer of the K West ward's Solid Waste Management (SWM) Department Sadanand Krishna Surve, 48, said, "After receiving numerous complaints from residents and the residents' association, we called the plot owner, Bhagchandaka Education Trust, and informed him that their plot has become a health hazard. The plot owner then sent a JCB this week and under the BMC's supervision, the plot was cleaned" on Wednesday.

Shah said the land became a garbage dumping ground also because the height of the boundary wall was low. "Initially, it was 3 feet tall. The height was increased later to 6 feet, but people were still able to toss the trash over the wall. Now, we need barbed wire on the boundary wall. Also, the plot has no security guard, hence, there is no way to prevent people from throwing the trash in the land."

Surve said, "If the land once again becomes a dumping ground, the BMC will fine the plot owner."

