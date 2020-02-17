Mumbai: Mother jumps to death, daughter drinks phenyl after fight over jewellery

A 50-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping from the 7th floor of a building, allegedly after a heated argument with her 31-year-old daughter over jewellery, according to the Mumbai police. The daughter too had tried to commit suicide by drinking phenyl, she is however admitted to a hospital, according to a release by the Mumbai police. According to the release, the mother-daughter duo got into an argument over jewellery, the daughter then went on to drink phenyl in an attempt to end her life.

Her father took the daughter to the nearest hospital for treatment, upon returning, he found the house empty. Upon searching for his wife, he saw her body sprawled on the ground floor in a pool of blood. He took the mother to the same hospital where she was declared dead.

According to senior police officer of the Oshiwara police station, Dayanand Hanumant Bangar, the woman had committed suicide by jumping from the 7th floor of the building. A case regarding the same has been registered at Oshiwara police station.

Further investigation is underway.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever