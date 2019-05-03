Mumbai: Motorman who crashed train into CSMT buffers dies

national

Railway union says Lokesh Indora died of a heart attack from stress caused by the accident

Lokesh Indora

The motorman involved in crashing a train into the buffers at CSMT six days ago, died on Thursday. Railway unions have alleged that Lokesh Indora, 49, was under great stress since the day of the accident and family doctors said it took a toll on him.

Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh vice president Amit Bhatnagar said all motormen were under immense stress. "Indora had complained of chest pains and died of a heart attack," Bhatnagar told mid-day.

He added, "A new official in charge of them has come up with stricter rules and regulations and has been issuing punishments for the slightest of deviations. One rule says that all motormen should shut their doors while operating the EMU, but tell me in such heat and without an AC in all driving cabs, how can one shut the doors and operate a train?

We have written to the general manager about all this, detailing how motormen are getting adversely affected by hypertension and blood pressure due to such silly rules. We also staged a protest to stop pressurising the driving staff which is already under pressure of poor visibility of signals and overwork," Bhatnagar said.

On May 2, Indora allegedly died at his railway quarters in GTB Nagar. Bhatnagar said Indora's family doctor had expressed concern about his state of going into shock soon after the incident.

