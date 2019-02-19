Mumbai: Mount Mary residents to soon step on safer stairs

national

Once the staircase connecting Tertulian Road to Mount Mary is reconstructed, residents will also have access to an amphitheatre and children's play area

Ongoing reconstruction work in the area. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

In view of the concerns raised by the residents of Mount Mary and neighbouring areas, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken up a project of reconstructing the steps that connect Tertulian Road and Mount Mary based on a swanky new design. A civic official said work on the project, worth '40 lakh, started in the first week of February and is expected to be completed by mid-March. Once done, the residents would not only have a cleaner staircase but also access to a new amphitheatre and play area for kids. These two would be developed as part of the project.

For over a year, Mount Mary residents have been complaining about the dismal condition of the steps, which are frequently used by churchgoers and those who live on the Peter Dias Road apart from other pedestrians. The staircase had literally turned into a den of illegal activities and a dump yard too, as one side of it always remained filled with garbage.

Maria D'Souza, chairperson of Mount Mary Kane Road Advance Locality Management (ALM) said that it was difficult to use the stairs as they were not uniform and many of them were even broken. "It was in a bad condition. Often alcoholics and drug peddlers were spotted sitting on the steps. Some people used to gamble there and some would even sleep at night," she said.

Another member of the ALM, Aakif Habib said that the design plan for the steps connects two important residential areas and people would no longer have to take a longer route to reach the two churches in Mount Mary.

"The area was attracting a lot of illegal activities, and hence had become a little unsafe for many. People approached us saying that they were scared to use the steps due to the absence of proper lights in the area. This project will make the space accessible to youngsters and senior citizens alike," he said. Meanwhile, keeping all the concerns in mind, architect Alan Abraham came up with a new design for the space that is 12 metres wide and covers a distance of 88 metres. The new staircase would also have ramps so that people on wheelchairs and cycles can use it.



The proposed design for the stairs, amphitheatre and children's play area

"The amphitheatre and children's play area have been included in the project to encourage various community events and recreational activities among the locals. The space has become a dumping ground and lies neglected. We plan to transform it into an active space and make it an integral part of the Mount Mary landscape," he added.

Rs 40 lakh

Estimated cost of the project

BMC speaks

Sharad Ugade, assistant municipal commissioner of H West ward said, "The space was being misused. We will improve the lighting in the area and try to create a better public space for residents, visitors and other people living nearby."

