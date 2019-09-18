Mumbai MRI death: HC orders Rs 10 lakh compensation for victim's kin

Twenty months after 33-year-old Lalbaug resident Rajesh Maru lost his life after being sucked into an MRI machine at Nair Hospital, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday held the hospital responsible for negligence. The court has also ordered compensation of Rs 10 lakh to Maru's family.

Maru's family, which was completely dependent on him, is finally relieved that their ordeal has come to an end. "The family had earlier been given compensation of Rs 5lakh but it wasn't enough. Now, we are happy that the court has finally ordered the hospital to pay Rs 10 lakh," said Harish Solanki, Maru's brother-in-law.

The court, during the hearing, found the hospital negligent in ensuring the safety of patients in the radiology department, which lead to the death of Maru, who used to work as a garment merchant. mid-day has been reporting about the incident widely ever since the day of the incident in January 2018.



Rajesh Maru's aged parents

When mid-day contacted Dr Ramesh Bharmal, dean of Nair Hospital, he said, "We haven't got the order yet. I will be able to comment on it only once we receive it." The money will be sent to the joint account of his parents. But they have to wait until the court passes the order copy to process the compensation amount. On Tuesday, mid-day reported about how the hospital and BMC were passing the buck to each other after an RTI activist filed an application seeking the investigation report on Maru's case.

The case

Maru was visiting a relative at Nair Hospital who was to undergo an MRI scan in January last year. As soon as he entered the room with an oxygen cylinder in his hand, he was sucked in, along with the cylinder, owing to the magnetic field of the MRI machine that was four feet away. He died after excessive inhalation of gas when the cylinder's knob broke open.

