Mumbai: MSRTC to launch new non-AC sleeper buses for economic class

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus/ file Pic

Transport Minister Diwakar Raote on Thursday made an announcement that the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) would shortly launch non-air conditioned sleeper buses for the economic class.

"The MSRTC has received permission to run non-AC sleeper buses, especially for long-distance night journeys. The buses are being built at MSRTC's workshops. They will join the fleet after tests," he said.

Explaining the need to roll out non-AC buses, the minister said that passengers have to either travel sitting in non-sleeper buses during the night journey or they have to opt for private transportation, which is costlier.

"The state had launched more AC buses as well but the ticket price is an issue. To overcome it, the corporation is going to introduce non-AC sleeper buses," said Raote.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI