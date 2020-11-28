Mumbai: MSRTC using buses that increase pollution in city, allege transporters

Bus associations gave examples of two buses which are over nine years old and running in and entering Mumbai

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has been accused of using over eight-year-old buses in Mumbai in its support to BEST, in violation of high court orders. Transporters and bus associations questioned the concessions to MSRTC, which refuted the claims.

As per guidelines, the life of diesel vehicles is eight years and that of CNG vehicles is 15 years. In 2000, a committee headed by former transport commissioner V M Lal observed that "pollution levels in Mumbai had reached an unprecedented level", and had made 101 recommendations to overcome this.

"The MSRTC is running buses in Mumbai to help the BEST at a cost of R75 per km. But a number of them are over eight years old, which is in violation of the high court order on public transport," a statement from the Mumbai Bus Malak Sangathan said.

Transporters said bus number MH-14BT 2044 running on Malvani-Antop Hill route number 180 is nine years old, bus number MH-11T 9248 is nine years old and is running on the Pune-Dadar route. MSRTC vice-chairman and managing director Shekhar Channe said, "No bus more than eight years old is being sent to Mumbai. If one or two buses have come erroneously, they will be replaced," he said.

Ashok Datar transport analyst and chairman, Mumbai Environment Social Network, said it is unfair to get buses from MSRTC when school buses are available. "There are a large number of school buses just waiting. The drivers know the city and they could have been taken in as BEST bus replacements."

Transport expert Ajit Shenoy said, "Mumbai needs buses with better technology and not old ones."

"We private operators were never allowed to run old buses in Mumbai. This is incorrect," said Harsh Kotak, secretary, Mumbai Bus Malak Sangathan.

BEST chairman Pravin Shinde said that he will look into the matter.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news